Jdart Releases Stunning Visuals for Bam Bam

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Jdart has released the accompanying visuals for his single “Bam Bam” featuring Madematrix. The song was released on December 5th 2020, and produced by Cut Sleeve Records.

“The song is all about the girls, it’s really just me expressing my feelings in Art”, the artiste explained. Ahead of the video’s official release, a dance video was released on March 16th to garner some attention, which has been paying off.

“The feedback has been extremely good. Fans are streaming, they are reaching out so we’re getting really good responses so far,” he revealed.

He is currently based in Aichi-ken in Nagoya Japan. Jdart keeps his connection to Jamaica solid, through stunning visuals and of course, his Dancehall and Reggae sounds.

“Being in Japan, it’s a bit challenging to me at the moment because I cannot travel. Not being able to reach out and interact with fans all over the world but the work continues. Eventually, I’ll be able to travel and perform for my fans” , he said.

Past Releases

Releasing music he describes as energetic, fun-filled and motivational. His past releases include “Celebrate”, “Boomerang”, “KIMI”, Run Di Road” and “Time Out” featuring Tripledose. Released in 2019, his debut single “Get High” was produced by Japan-based producer Zen Masuta. This was his first step to really getting his name on the map.

“Jamaica will always be home to me so even though I’m over here (in Japan), I have to make sure my music reflects that while portraying relevant topics that my listeners can relate to and vibe to,” he expressed.

Going forward, the artiste has plenty in store, with new projects on the horizon.

“I have a lot of collaborations with worldwide known names coming up and I also have an EP in the making. The release date has not yet been finalized but stay close to my social media pages and website for details when they drop,” the artiste stated.