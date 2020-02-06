JAMPRO targeting more than 500 buyers for Expo Jamaica 2020

Kingston, Jamaica – JAMPRO President, Diane Edwards, says the Agency aims to get 530 buyers to Expo Jamaica this year to do business with over 250 Jamaican manufacturers and service providers.

Expo Jamaica, the Caribbean’s premier trade exhibition, will be taking place from April 30-May 3, 2020.

Thus far, more than 350 Buyers from 21 countries have already expressed strong interest in participating in the event, which is hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

Ms Edwards expressed confidence in reaching the target of 530 based on the interest so far and further said that this trend indicates that more persons are becoming attracted to Brand Jamaica and the range of business opportunities available.

She also noted that companies from emerging industries such as animation, castor oil and cannabis-based industries are a strong draw for international buyers, who are interested in viewing new and innovative products and services.

Also of note is the strong local buyer support for the event, “Local Buyers, such as hotels and restaurants continue to support Expo Jamaica and procure local products for their businesses. This is an excellent trend as we seek to decrease the import of products and services that can be secured in the island,” said Edwards.

Reinventing Expo Jamaica for 2020

Expo Jamaica has been on a mission to expand the trade exhibition. An event renewal effort led by the JMEA has led to the addition of more space at the National Indoor Centre, and the inclusion of additional industries and services through initiatives like the Jamaica Emerging Manufacturers and Services (JEMS) village.

JEMS features companies in sectors such as Nutraceuticals, Jewellery, Animation and Robotics, and Services.

As JAMPRO seeks to increase Jamaica’s exports, the Agency has welcomed these activities to reinvent Expo Jamaica, as Buyers seek new products for their own companies and for distribution in international markets.

Edwards continued, “Export is a competitive business; therefore, a platform like Expo Jamaica is extremely valuable to our local companies as it enables them to promote themselves to thousands of business personnel and also to unearth major business opportunities for expansion, locally and across the globe. We are pleased to see this event’s positive trajectory and consistent improvement over the years, and we look forward to building on our collaboration with the JMEA as we work together to bring Brand Jamaica to the world.”

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO’s) mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.