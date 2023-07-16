Jamaica’s Tourism Family Mourns Jill Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, on behalf of his Ministry, its public bodies and the wider tourism sector, has expressed deep condolences to Adam Stewart and his family on the passing of his wife of 14 years, Jill Stewart.

Mrs. Stewart succumbed to cancer Friday night, after a brave battle with the deadly disease. While her own career path was established as a fitness instructor, Mrs. Stewart was closely aligned to tourism through her husband Adam, executive chairman of the Sandals Resorts International conglomerate. Mr. Stewart is also Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, which is a public body of the Ministry of Tourism.

In mourning with Adam on the passing of “his beloved Jill,” Minister Bartlett recalled that: “The love they shared and the care that he offered is so powerful and strong that it makes the real point about how true love and marriage ought to be.” From firsthand knowledge of the bond between the Stewarts, Mr. Bartlett lauded Adam, “even in this moment of pain, for that quintessential role he played as husband and father.” The couple share three children and in celebrating Jill’s life, Minister Bartlett eulogized her as “a great mother and a great partner to one of our finest young entrepreneurs,” adding that: “The entire tourism family and my own family offer deep condolences as we hold up Adam in prayerful support during this difficult hour. May Jill’s soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon her.”