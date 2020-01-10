Jamaican Embassy in Washington, D.C. to be Honored by David Hunt Scholarship Ball

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – The Embassy of Jamaica will be honoured at this year’s David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Ball, set to take place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will serve as patron for the event that will this time recognize the Embassy’s ongoing support and patronage of the gala over the past eight years.

The Washington, D.C. based National Education Association will also be honoured for lending its facilities to host the event over the same period of time.

This is the eighth consecutive “Red Carpet” event to be hosted in honour of the late David “Wagga” Hunt, a distinguished Kingston College past student and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club.

All the proceeds will go towards supporting deserving students at two of the premier high schools in Kingston, Jamaica, Calabar and Kingston College. All this, through the David Hunt Memorial Scholarship, which was established to provide scholarships for needy students at the two high schools.

Unrivaled in his passion for youth and sports, Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005 before his untimely passing in October 2007 from a heart attack.

He was also a former General Secretary of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA), former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association, one of Jamaica’s most notable Track and Field Analysts, former Jamaica National Under-17 Football coach and KC, Calabar High School, and Meadowbrook High School Manning Cup coach.

Chairman of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Committee, Christopher Hunt, explained the goal: to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at the beneficiary schools.

The scholarship is in its ninth year and the number of awards has been increased in recent years.

The recipients are chosen from nominees received from the schools’ Grade 7 students who display commendable academic performance and attitude, are involved in extra-curricular activities, and are deemed to be in need of financial assistance.

The scholarship period covers the students from Grade 8 to Grade 13 at a cost of approximately US$5,000 (J$600,000) per student and covers tuition, books, lunch and other related school expenses.

To date, 30 scholarships have been awarded and over US$95,000 (J$12 million) disbursed.

Meanwhile, among the treats awaiting guests at the upcoming gala event include sumptuous Jamaican cuisine; and the evening’s entertainment package compliments of the popular Bob Marley Dance Studio along with a live band.