CARICOM Secretary-General commends St. Kitts and Nevis on its Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat has expressed congratulations to the twin island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on attaining 34 years of Independence and has also commended the nation on the progress and development made over those 34 years.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, CARICOM’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque noted, “On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I extend warmest congratulations to you and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of your country’s thirty-fourth anniversary of Independence.”

Secretary-General LaRocque said the theme chosen to commemorate the Federation’s Independence, “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing our Nation’s Prosperity,” speaks to the commitment and shared vision of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in its continued strides for a better future, adding, “It is also a call on the new generation to participate in the sustainable development process of the country.”

Ambassador LaRocque also commended Prime Minister Harris on the progress made by St. Kitts and Nevis throughout its 34 years of statehood.

He added, “The continued belief, resilience and determination shown by the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis as they strive to build their nation is a most admirable even as the forces of nature pose severe challenges.”

The CARICOM Secretary-General pointed to the significant role the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis plays in contributing to integration process “and in building the Community’s capacity and advancing development in the area of Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS. I look forward to your Government’s continued leadership in ensuring that, at both the regional and international levels, this critical issue remains at the forefront of discussions.”

Prime Minister Harris currently serves as CARICOM’s lead Head on Human Resources, Health and HIV/AIDS matters.

While Independence Day in St. Kitts and Nevis was observed on Tuesday, September 19, the country’s Independence Day commemorative activities – the Independence Parade, the Toast to the Nation and the Independence Cocktail Reception – will be hosted on Saturday, October 7, which has been declared a National Holiday.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging citizens and residents to come out in their numbers to the Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 8am to share in and witness the display by the men and women of the armed and unarmed forces in St. Kitts and Nevis.