Quotable Caribbean – June 17, 2020

“There are two viruses in America. There seems to be no cure and no vaccine – coronavirus and racism. Let’s find a cure.” – Reverend A.R. Bernard, Founder and Senior Pastor, Christian Cultural Center

“Only the people can make a revolution. And the day has come when the real revolution will begin – the revolution in the economy, the revolution in the society, the revolution to bring us back to a level where we can hold our heads up high. And it is that day that we need the participation of people.” – Dr. Walter Rodney, historian, political activist and academic

“Don’t let somebody’s opinion of (you) be your destiny.” – Miles Mercera, President & CEO, Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHTA Live: The Resilience Series)

“We are seeing an unprecedented level of collaboration and resolve to manage the risks from this new virus. Health safety protocols and guidelines are being put in place, mirroring the international standards which have been recommended, and adding more stringent measures. Training is underway and significant training and protocols will continue to come on stream. The process has not been easy as we are all treading uncharted waters, but we are all working from the common position of minimizing risks to our residents and travelers.” – Frank Comito, CEO and Director General, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

“As the U.S. Virgin Islands reopens its tourism industry to leisure visitors, we will continue to focus on protecting lives and livelihoods. The road ahead will be challenging, but the Territory is no stranger to challenges. By working together we will make it through these difficult times, and journey through this period to a new day of normalcy.” – Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, United States Virgin Islands

“Just as we saw cockpit doors change in 9/11, I think we are going to see the same after this … better cleaning will be something that is going to stay, and I think that’s a good thing.” – Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue Airways (CHTA Live: The Resilience Series)

“Generate money by starting a home enterprise of your choice rather than looking for paid employment. Ideas abound! Seek a shepherd to guide you and lead you to sources of seed, equity and working capital. Embrace smart technology. Secure reliable broadband internet connectivity, educate yourself, and communicate with the world through social media, videoconferencing and messaging apps. Enjoy working from home. For many, it may soon become the norm that’s not so new.” – Dr. Basil Springer, Change-Engine Consultant