by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, has been awarded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honor. She leads a number of persons whose contributions have been recognized by the Jamaican government.

The announcement was made on August 6, Jamaica’s Independence Day.

Marks is serving her second term as Ambassador to Washington. She is known for her outstanding service to Jamaica. This includes her efforts in economic development, promoting social enterprises, and contributing to nation-building.

Also receiving national honors are Dr. Karren Dunkley, Dr. Novlet Davis-Bucknor, who will receive the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor. Additionally, Mary Bishop and Marie Ruth Gill have been awarded the Badge of Honor. The Miami-based Gill is recognized for “contributions to the economic and technical development of Jamaican business owners in the United States.”

Dr. Karren Dunkley

Dunkley was cited for “service to the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States” while Davis-Bucknor is recognized for “contributions to community development and philanthropy.”

Dunkley is an interesting story. She overcame adversity after migrating to the United States to become a consultant at the US Department of Justice.

Last November, the DOJ appointed Dunkley to oversee the implementation of a four-point program to end racial discrimination and harassment in the Davis County school district in Utah.

She is only one of two black consultants at that agency.

Dunkley completed her secondary education in Jamaica and migrated to the US in 1992. At St. John’s University in Queens, New York, she earned a bachelor’s degree in government and politics, minoring in education, and then a master’s in international law.

At Columbia University, Dunkley received a second master’s in education and her doctorate in organization and leadership.

Dunkley recently spoke to The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica about her tough times. She faced challenges when she moved to the US. At one point, she lived in her car. She also showered at the Long Island Marriott Hotel where she worked as a waitress.

Approximately 150 persons will receive national awards in October. Among them are Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, who receives the Order of Jamaica; and entertainers Nadine Sutherland, Moses “Beenie Man” Davis, Rodney “Bounty Killer” Price, actress Audrey Reid and opera singer Curtis Watson, who have been awarded the OD.