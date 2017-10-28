Woman of the Week Spotlight: Petra Brennan

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival salutes Petra Brennan on her Legacy Magazine 40 Under 40 Award. We appreciate her continued support and commitment to sharing the Miami Carnival cultural platform.

Petra Brennan is the Senior Program Development Manager of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Multicultural Tourism & Development Department.

At the GMCVB Petra manages various initiatives and strategies that support the marketing of Miami’s multicultural communities, attractions and events for its visitors.

Prior to joining GMCVB she worked as a Regional Public, Corporate Relations Coordinator for the Ritz-Carlton Rose Hall Jamaica and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island.

Her background and learned years in the hospitality travel & tourism industry has kept her connected, working with industry and community stakeholders. As a result, her work has had a great impact on local heritage and cultural communities evolving into tourist destination.

Ms. Brennan is also active with supporting programs that expose young people to the many opportunities in the tourism industry. Some of these programs include career coaching & professional development at the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism Miami Norland Senior High and 100 Black Men of South Florida.

Petra Brennan is a graduate of Florida International University with a Master degree in Hospitality Management.

Ms. Brennan was born in Kingston, Jamaica.