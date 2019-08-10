Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism to meet with United Nations’ division of Partners and Investors in New York

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, is scheduled to meet with the United Nations’ division of partners and other potential tourism investors in New York.

In outlining the significance of the meetings with these stakeholders, Minister Bartlett said, “The visit to New York is to accomplish a number of things.

Among them is my meeting with the United Nations’ division of partners to discuss the relationship with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCM) and our strategic development, particularly in areas of climate change and seismic disruptions.”

The GTRCM is dedicated to assisting with preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions and crises that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods. Just this week, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, accepted an invitation to be Honorary Co-Chair representing Africa.

“I will also be having a series of discussions with potential investors in the area of shopping to look at the building out of mega shopping facilities in Jamaica. One of these discussions will be with one of the largest developers of shopping malls in the United States (U.S) and there is strong interest in building out such a facility in Montego Bay,” Minister Bartlett added.

While in New York, Minister Bartlett will also speak at the Jamaica Independence Black tie Gala. The Jamaica Independence Gala, which is organized by the the Jamaica Independence Gala Society, is an annual event for celebrants from the business, ecumenical and organizational communities to celebrate Jamaica’s Independence.

This staging of the Gala will also honour acclaimed U.S actress Kerry Washington and our very own Byron LaBeach, the distinguished Olympian of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games.”

In acknowledging the importance of the event, Minister Bartlett said, “I am delighted to speak at this significant gathering which forms part of the Independence celebration activities for the Diaspora and will bring focus to the great work being done by nonprofit organization, Food for the Poor.

The Minister will also participate in a series of interviews with TravAlliance and Recommend Magazine as well as a live interview with Good Day New York.

The focus of the interviews will be to highlight the successes of Jamaica’s tourism industry; give an update on product development; and look at the work of the GTRCM, especially as it relates to the issue of Sargassum.