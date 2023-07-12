National News

BVI Hails CARICOM Commitment to Associate Members on 50th Anniversary

Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley and CARICOM Current Chair Incoming Chair and Former Chair
Standing (L to R): Turks & Caicos Deputy Premier Hon. E. Jay Saunders, British Virgin Islands Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley and Belize Foreign Minister Hon. Eamon Courtenay Sitting: (L to R): CARICOM Chairman Prime Minister of Dominica Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, President of Guyana H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hon. Philip Davis

BRITIST VIRGIN ISLANDS – Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley has praised CARICOM for its renewed commitment to the British Virgin Islands and other Associate Members on the occasion of the regional body’s 50th anniversary.

At CARICOM’s 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago from 3rd-5th July, the Heads of Government agreed to “regular consultations with the Associate Members prior to the Regular July Meetings of the Conference.” The commitment in the meeting communique was one of the primary recommendations of a CARICOM special consultation organised at the request of Premier Wheatley to discuss near and long-term CARICOM support to Associate Members to support their social, political, economic and sustainable development. The Heads of Government also expressed their desire for Martinique and Curacao to become Associate Members as soon as possible.

Commenting on CARICOM’s renewed commitment to its Associate Members, Premier Wheatley said,

“The Associate Members owe a great debt to the immediate past Chairman of CARICOM Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hon. Philip Davis who actively sought to deepen engagement between CARICOM and its Associate Members in strengthening regional cooperation. CARICOM has embraced its entire family that also includes the five current Associate Members of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands. They enrich CARICOM and add value in a variety of ways, especially where they have an expertise or competence such as financial services. The Associate Members also gain and learn from the experience of the full Members. I am very grateful for CARICOM’s expression of support to Associate Members on its 50th anniversary and look forward to Martinique and Curacao joining the ranks of Associate Members in due course.”

Premier Wheatley and other Heads of Government also discussed trade, food security, regional security, climate change and international finance, among other things.

Special guests at CARICOM’s 50th anniversary celebration included UN Secretary-General H.E. Antonio Guterres, President of Rwanda H.E. Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of South Korea H.E. Han Duck-soo, and United States (US) Secretary of State Mr. Anthony Blinken who was joined by Members of the US Congress. Additionally, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, attended the celebration virtually.

Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley was joined by Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley, Deputy Director of the International Affairs Secretariat Ms. Dwynel Davis and Assistant Secretary for External Affairs Ms. Xyrah Wheatley.

The British Virgin Islands became an Associate Member of CARICOM in July 1991. CARICOM was established on 4th July 1973.

 

 

