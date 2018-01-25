Jamaica’s First Major Entertainment Centre to be established in 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has announced plans to establish the country’s first Entertainment Centre in 2020, to enhance the local entertainment and tourism industries.

The project, which will receive financial support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is set to begin construction in Montego Bay later this year.

Speaking at the launch of Reggae Month on January 22, at Ribbiz Ultra Lounge in Kingston, the Tourism Minister said, “During this fiscal year, I will have in the Tourism Enhancement Fund, a provision for the building out of the first major Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay this fiscal year. We will allocate $50 million to do the design and the necessary preparatory work to ensure that construction of that facility can begin later in this fiscal year.”

The Minister went on to share, that plans are also in place to fund the development of two major Reggae products, which he hopes will generate employment for locals and create new authentic cultural experiences for visitors.

“So far, $389 million we have placed in the EXIM bank for small and medium tourism enterprises has been un-lent to small businesses. So we have decided of that amount, $100 million is going to be earmarked to enable two major small medium enterprises access to build out Reggae products for Jamaica like 24-7 reggae experiences,” said Minister Bartlett.

Reggae Month was first staged in 2008, through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sort and the Jamaican Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). It aims to market Jamaica as the Reggae Mecca of the world, while enhancing travel and tourism to the island during the month of February. Each year, the event attracts approximately 40,000 locals and visitors alike.

This year, the month-long of activities have received $15 million in support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund and will be marketed internationally by the Jamaica Tourist Board.