Jamaica’s Ambassador Marks lauds NY based family unification organization

Derrick Scott

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks lauded the New York based Family Unification Resettlement Initiative (FURI) for leading the way for the successful re-integration and resettlement of deported persons into the Jamaican society over the past fifteen years.

Ambassador Marks described FURI’s work as “a noble undertaking…willingly accepting the mission of healing and restoration of individuals who would otherwise consider themselves as outcasts, thereby affording them a second chance.”

In her address delivered by Jamaica’s Deputy Consul General to New York at FURI’s 15th annual dinner dance and award banquet at Eastwood Manor Banquet Hall on Saturday, October 28, 2017, the Ambassador thanked the group for “partnering with the Government of Jamaica, providing an essential service which ensures that our returned nationals are effectively assimilated into a society which many of those being repatriated do not have strong ties.”

The Ambassador also commended FURI Founder and President, Carmeta Albarus for her foresight and vision in creating an organization that fills a much-needed void for involuntary returned Jamaican nationals.

Jamaica’s top diplomat to the United States also pointed out that the Jamaican Government “has been seeking to strengthen the policy, legislative and institutional framework that guides the management and treatment of involuntary returned nationals to Jamaica.

“This initiative seeks, among other things, to develop minimum standard operating procedures for the reintegration of returnees and also capacity-building activities for local authorities to address issues concerning these individuals,” she declared.

The Jamaican envoy challenged Jamaicans in the Diaspora, to understand the benefits of becoming citizens of their host countries. She said “as Jamaica recognizes dual citizenship, conferral of citizenship by the Unites States or any other country where our nationals reside, redounds to the benefit of the recipients. It allows you to reap the benefits of citizenship of your host country, thus providing you with greater opportunities to contribute to your respective families and homeland.”

Marks emphasized, “Jamaicans have the distinction of being strong patriots. However, I think it is incumbent on me as Jamaica’s chief envoy to the USA, to underscore to this distinguished audience this evening that becoming a citizen of another country does not make you less Jamaican. Ultimately, it is beneficial to you, your family and our beloved homeland.”

In his remarks, US Congressman Eliot Engle disclosed that the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative or CBSI, has been funded by the U.S. Congress in 2018 at $57.7 million, the same level as 2017.

Representative Engle pointed out that an estimated three and a half million people from the Caribbean live in the United States, which accounts for nine percent of the total foreign-born population in the United States.

In her remarks, FURI President Carmeta Albarus, said since the inception of the organization 15 years ago, they have assisted hundreds of Jamaicans who were deported. Services range from intake to assisting deportees in obtaining documentation and training, and financial assistance. She pointed out that by January 2018 the organization plans to release a handbook for Jamaicans coming to the United States to help them better transition.

Five persons were awarded. They include U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel who received the Pinnacle Award, Inspector Ruel Stephenson who was given the Peace Choice Award, Dr. Baz Dreisinger who was given the Spirit of the Dream Award, Ms. Constance Malcolm who received the Ray of Hope Award, and Mr. Edwin Ellis, Jr was posthumously recognized with the Champion for Justice award.