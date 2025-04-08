Jamaicans in US Urged to Use Tax Funds Strategically

SOUTH FLORIDA – As the tax season winds down in the United States, many Jamaicans living in the country have received or are anticipating their refunds, which serve as a financial windfall for many. However, with global economic pressures and financial obligations, both in Jamaica and abroad, stakeholders are urging members of the diaspora to think strategically about how they use this extra cash.

Historically, many Jamaicans abroad have used their tax refunds to pay down debt, contribute to projects like home renovations, or support family members in Jamaica.

Irwine Clare, managing director of the New York-based Caribbean Immigrant Services, emphasised the importance of exercising caution when it comes to spending these funds. He urged individuals who might be tempted to spend impulsively to instead make wise financial decisions that offer long-term security and the potential for wealth creation.

“At this particular time, I think there should be a more conservative approach to spending this extra cash,” Mr Clare said. “The focus should be on using that refund in ways that can help secure your future and provide lasting benefits.”

Mr Clare recommended allocating a portion of tax refunds to savings, emphasising that “a deposit in a bank or credit union account can serve as a financial cushion for emergencies or future investments.”

Investing in Jamaica’s Capital Market

He added that investing in Jamaica’s capital market also remains a viable option for anyone looking to build wealth. Pointing to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), which has been recognised in recent years as one of the world’s top-performing stock markets, Mr Clare noted that opportunities like the recent TransJamaican Highway initial public offering (IPO) can offer substantial returns.

“There are several attractive investment options available. Do your research and explore the tools at your disposal,” he shared.

For those opting to send funds home, he emphasised the importance of using a reliable money transfer provider to ensure both security and cost-effectiveness. Citing services such as JN Money, he noted that selecting the right provider allows individuals to maximise the value of their remittances while ensuring that loved ones receive the funds quickly and without hassle.

Harry Bhoorasingh, senior country manager for JN Money Services USA, noted that as part of a trusted network, JN Money continues to ensure that members of the diaspora can secure their future while continuing to support those they love back home.

In addition to helping persons send cash to family and friends in Jamaica, the company also allows customers to pay bills in Jamaica, send money to bank accounts in Jamaica and top up prepaid mobile phones.

Mr Bhoorasingh emphasised that for individuals struggling to save or those yet to develop a savings habit, tax refunds present a valuable opportunity to kick-start their savings journey or build out a ‘nest egg’ for the future. He highlighted that using these funds wisely can help create a safety net for short-term needs, long-term goals, or even retirement.

“Especially for those of us who are looking to retire back home in Jamaica, this tax refund can serve as an annual boost to retirement savings. Sending that refund to a savings account or investing it in a reliable financial instrument is a smart way to build a portfolio of funds to support financial goals or provide a cushion for unexpected emergencies. Whatever the goal may be, JN Money is here to help Jamaicans in the diaspora make their refunds count,” he added.