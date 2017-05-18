Jamaican Tenor Steve Higgins & Friends To Perform In Cayman Islands

“The Cayman National Choir & Orchestra welcome Steve Higgins & Friends, to The Cayman Islands!”

Ft Lauderdale – Steve Higgins & Friends will arrive in The Cayman Islands where they will appear in concert with The Cayman National Choir & Orchestra to deliver “An Enchanting Evening of Musical Excellence” at The ARC, Camana Bay on Saturday May 27th, 2017.

Higgins arrives to the Cayman Islands, having toured the UK in 2016, where he was the headliner in the Birmingham Commonwealth Association & the Association of Jamaican Nationals in Birmingham’s tribute celebrating the 90th birthday of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Steve Higgins also toured Scotland where he delivered a stunning performance in Edinburgh and engaging musical workshops at the United Nations House, Scotland and in London. Last year April, he also delivered workshops at The University College of The Cayman Islands (UCCI) among other institutions in April of last year to appreciative audiences.

The Cayman National Choir (CNC) is celebrating their 40th year of service to The Cayman Islands, having been founded by musical director Dr. E.M. (Mel) McCoy in 1977.

The CNC’s inaugural concert marked the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and since then has been fully integrated in the Cayman Islands as a national treasure, performing regularly at signature events and contributing handsomely to many charities over the years.

The Choir, 50 strong, comprises of music lovers who volunteer their time to their passion and nation-building. Their concert season will also continue on June 1st 2017 where they will present their Signature 40th Anniversary Concert at The Marriott Ballroom.

On May 27th, Higgins will be joined by two excellent performers Dahlia Wynter and Rory Baugh, and patrons will be treated to an exciting musical celebration as the three will appear with The Cayman National Choir and Orchestra. The trio has toured many a stage in the US to adoring audiences and are looking forward to this captivating experience with this wonderfully talented Choir & Orchestra.

According to Musical Director of the CNC and Executive Artistic Director of the CNO- Sue Horrocks,

“Cayman National Choir and Cayman National Orchestra are thrilled to be collaborating with Steve, Rory and Dahlia on this special evening of music making together”. Higgins says “Music is the international language that will break down all man-made barriers, sooth the soul and heal mankind. Dahlia, Rory and I are delighted to be working with the Cayman National Choir & Orchestra, Sue, Horrocks, Jonathan Taylor and the entire team, board of Directors and well-wishers, and congratulate them on this significant milestone.”

This concert will be sure to move hearts as favourites will be rendered to the highest standards.

Dahlia’s melodious voice effortlessly sets the mood for the evening. Rory has a strong classical style and his renditions are powerful and impeccable. Steve Higgins will display his ‘sense of humor’ during his performance about ‘love’ and ‘being in love’. When you are not in stitches laughing, you will get ‘goose bumps’!

Steve Higgins & Friends will collectively share the passion of inspiration and love by delivering an entertaining line-up of your favorite songs from Classical to Romantic, from Ballads to Island music.

Next Saturday’s show will be quite entertaining, and show that Caribbean men are indeed romantic, and promises to speak for men who will enjoy lessons in the ‘Science of Romance’. The repertoire is drawn from great Broadway Standards, love songs over the years and will be enjoyed by all age groups. The audience will be surely enchanted, and all men- who are often misunderstood- vindicated!

The Orchestra will lead the accompaniment along with the accomplished Stephany Williams, who mastery on the ivories will be on display.