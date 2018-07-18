Jamaican Reggae Star Protoje Confirms West Coast Tour Dates

Protoje Announces Headlining U.S. West Coast Tour In Support of his #1 U.S. Billboard Reggae Album, A Matter Of Time

NEW YORK – On the heels of his fourth album A Matter Of Time debuting at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Reggae Album Chart, the Jamaican star Protoje announces new headlining dates for the end of the summer across the West Coast.

The shows fall amidst his recently announced pair of dates supporting Ms. Lauryn Hill’s tour. See new dates in bold below and full schedule here. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 20.

Protoje is currently in Europe for the second leg of his A Matter Of Time Tour. He is hitting the festival circuit hard, including coveted spots on Reading & Leeds in England, Lowlands in The Netherlands, and Rototom Sunsplash in Spain, among others.

The album, which dropped at the end of June on Easy Star Records, soared straight to the top of Billboard Reggae Album chart during its first week of release. This is the second time Protoje has hit the top position on the U.S. Billboard Reggae Album Chart (with Ancient Future in 2015).

Protoje Tour Dates

Thu/Aug-30 in Santa Cruz, CA @The Catalyst

Fri/Aug-31 in Placerville, CA @ Dry Diggings Festival

Sat/Sep-01 in Fresno, CA @ Tower Theatre

Sun/Sep-02 in San Francisco, CA @The Independent

Mon/Sep-03 in San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed/Sep-05 in Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Fri/Sep-07 in Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint w/ Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas

Sat/Sep-08 in San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Sun/Sep-09 in San Diego, CA @ Open Amphitheatre w/ Ms. Lauryn Hill