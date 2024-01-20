by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Pluto Shervington, a mainstay of the South Florida reggae scene for over 40 years, died in Miami January 19 at age 73. His death has drawn tributes from the region’s Jamaican community.

Known for hits such as Ram Goat Liver, Your Honour and the contentious I Man Born Ya, Shervington migrated to the United States in 1977 and became a fixture at shows like Sundays On The Bay in Miami Beach.

Joanna Marie Robinson, who knew him since childhood, was one of his harmony singers at that popular location. In recent years, she booked shows for him.

“He was so much into his music; he loved his children and adored mine. He was the first person to hold my daughter when she was born 32 years ago. He was like a father to me,” she said.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, said although Shervington lived in the US for many years, he was an unapologetic patriot.

“Jamaica never left his heart. He will never leave the hearts of us Jamaicans. RIP my friend,” Mair wrote on Facebook.

Shervington started his career in 1969 in Kingston as a member of the Tomorrow’s Children band. His hit songs were recorded at Federal Records in Kingston during the mid-1970s, a time of political turmoil in Jamaica.

While Ram Goat Liver, Your Honour and Dat were rib-ticklers, I Man Born Ya was seen as a slight against the socialist government of prime minister Michael Manley. Released in 1976, it was a staple of his live show.

In a 2020 interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Shervington spoke of his love for South Florida.

“I lived in Jamaica for 27 years and performed for eight of those. I have lived in Miami for 43 years and performed for all. Miami has been very good to me,” he said.