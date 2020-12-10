Jamaican Play, “Money Move” Debuts Virtually Online

Online Virtual Play Outta Jamaica, “Money Move” Debuts on December 26th

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – A lot was expected for Money Move when the roots play opened in Jamaica during July, 2019. It drew enthusiastic audiences and was scheduled to make a run this year in the United Kingdom, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

Fans of what some call dancehall theater will get an opportunity to see the bawdy comedy on December 26 when it is shown online through Sunshine Horizon, a company based in London.

Franklin Miles, a Jamaican who lives in Harrow, a town in London, heads the enterprise which has promoted numerous reggae events in the UK. He said plans are in place to make his first virtual venture a success.

“I’m trying to reach Jamaicans all over the world, but not only Jamaicans. People in Cayman, The Bahamas, people in Europe. We’ve got promotions going on radio, newspapers, the Internet and as much social media as possible,” he disclosed.

Money Move is written by Garfield Reid, a popular actor known in Jamaica as Bad Boy Trevor. Reid stars as Popchow, a gunman who is involved in a love triangle with hot girl, Attitude, and the well-connected Mr. Greenwood.

Typical of roots plays, infidelity and financial struggles are prominent in Money Move. These themes have helped make this slapstick genre popular with Jamaicans for over 40 years.

Miles, who was born in Westmoreland parish, has lived in the UK for over 25 years. His older brother was Cliff Bramwell, former manager of Dennis Brown.

He followed his sibling into show business and has promoted concerts with Freddie McGregor, Gregory Isaacs, Frankie Paul, Josey Wales, Brigadier Jerry and Dexta Daps.

In 2019, he promoted 56 East Avenue, a play starring Oliver Samuels, in Harrow. It was part of celebrations for Samuels’ 70th birthday.