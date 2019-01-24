Jamaican Owned Restaurant on Sistrunk Blvd. Receives CRA Funding

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jamaican Restaurateurs, Christine and Garfield Mills, received public funds for Jamaican Jerk Shack Restaurant on Sistrunk Blvd in Fort Lauderdale.

The couple was granted $245,000 in CRA funds to renovate their restaurant located at 570 Sistrunk Blvd on January 22, 2019. The City Commissioners voted unanimously.

The owners of Jamaican Jerk Shack will draw from their Jamaican heritage to re-create a visit to the island through reggae music, jerk pork/chicken, craft beer and fresh juices.

Jamaican Jerk Shack will be one of the few Black-owned establishments on the corridor.