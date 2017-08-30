Jamaican Music Legends to take center stage at Couples Resorts soiree

Couples Resorts to host Anniversary Soiree featuring Jamaican music legends

Negril, Jamaica – Couples Swept Away and Couples Negril will be hosting their anniversary celebration October 6-8, 2017, at the Couples’ Negril resorts with some of the most well-known names in the Jamaican music scene.

The weekend-long festivities will feature Reggae Superstar Freddie McGregor, as well as music legend, saxophonist Dean Frazer.

The opening bash will take place Friday evening, October 6, 2017, at Couples Swept Away where the non-stop party of top-shelf libations and an eclectic gastronomic journey from Jamaican farm to table promises to go from early till very late.

Saturday evening, October 7, 2017, the fabulous fête will move to Couples Negril. Saxophonist Dean Frazer will set the stage for another evening of food and fun, and then Freddie McGregor, the king of old-school reggae, will jam into the night with classic favorites. After yet another extraordinarily creative and delicious dinner, the festivities continue with an after-party hosted by popular radio DJ Marlon Young.

Couples throughout the Caribbean will find the anniversary weekend at Couples Resorts a great time to enjoy the best of both worlds: pure tranquil island bliss during the day and vibrant evenings under the stars.

Guests have access to all of the usual unlimited activities, as well as an invitation to attend Couples Resorts Negril Charity Golf Tournament.

Taking place on Sunday, October 8, at Negril Hills Golf Club – Jamaica’s premier golf course – the tournament will benefit the Issa Foundation.

Room rates for the anniversary weekend start at $354 for two people, per night, and includes the unmatched all-inclusive amenities that Couples Resorts are especially known for, including: PADI-certified scuba diving, reef snorkeling excursions, water sports and activities (sailboat, windsurfing, paddle boards), and tennis (including one complimentary private lesson), just to name a few.