Jamaican in the Diaspora Starts New Fashion Label, Yard Spirit

“YardSpirit® – A new Fashion label targets both the Caribbean and African Diaspora”

[ATLANTA] – Today, Yard Spirit, an online fashion lifestyle brand based in Atlanta Georgia, announced the launch of their company. They are targeting people with Caribbean or African roots whose families have migrated to the USA, Canada, or Europe.

The company’s merchandise features their trademarked YardSpirit® Lion. They also offer products with various Ghanaian Adinkra symbols to help educate the Diaspora about their heritage. For the summer of 2021, Yard Spirit will donate a portion of all sales to a children charity based in the USA.

“When people migrate from their Yard (home) – whether it be from the Caribbean or Africa – to the USA, Canada, or Europe, we always carry a positive Spirit (energy). That is what inspired the name Yard Spirit and the logo design. We also recognize other yardies with a similar vibe and it is usually a quick friendship when we meet in person.” Said SAM, Founder and CEO of Yard Spirit. “As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others, and we do want to do our part to help those in need that are from Yard (home)”.