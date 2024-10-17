Jamaican Hooters Employee Featured in 2025 Hooters Calendar

SOUTH FLORIDA – Chyna Veitch who works at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Place Hooters location is featured as “Miss October” in the 2025 Hooters Calendar. Veitch, who was raised in Jamaica by Jamaican and Chinese parents, is hoping to inspire others.

“My parents have instilled in me the importance of hard-work, resilience and appreciation when aiming for my life goals. I’ve always dreamt about modeling and empowering other women. Hooters has given me the chance to accomplish my dreams by allowing me to be Miss October for the Hooters Calendar 2025. Having the opportunity to represent Jamaica means that I get to showcase the beauty of my people, culture and community. I hope to inspire others in my country to continue to represent their culture as proudly as I do. I will forever cherish this memory,” said Miss October Chyna Veitch.

Fundraiser For A Worthy Cause

The calendar is available at all South Florida Hooters locations. $1 of every Hooters Calendar sold supports the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Foundation Research as part of the “Give a Hoot” fundraising efforts in October.

Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl, the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl and Hooters first female General Manager in Palm Harbor succumbed to breast cancer in 2007. The calendar has raised over one million dollars. The first Hooters Calendar was released fall 1985, two years after the first Hooters opened.

Every calendar includes $100 in coupons and includes a free domestic draft. The 2025 Hooters Calendars are available for $16 at any Hooters of South Florida location.

Pick up Your 2025 Hooters Calendar at any of the South Florida Hooters Locations: