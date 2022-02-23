Jamaican High School Students at Calabar and KC to Benefit from David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation

By Derrick Scott

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Twenty-four students attending Calabar High School and Kingston College in Jamaica will benefit from the 9th annual David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship fundraising gala. The gala raised J$6.2-million-dollars (US40,000) on Saturday, February 19th.

Chairman of the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation, Christopher Hunt said twelve deserving students from KC and twelve students from Calabar will benefit from the funds raised at the Gala.

He said given the pandemic, there was an increased level of need among students at both institutions and the foundation was more resolute in its desire to assist.

“Our mission remains the same. To continue offering scholarships to deserving students at KC and Calabar. To date we have awarded 35 scholarships valuing 106-thousand US dollars,” Mr. Hunt said.

Ambassador Mark’s Address

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks in her address, called on all stakeholders in the education system to “redouble their efforts to safeguard the welfare of our future generations.” The COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging for everyone, but it has been especially difficult in the education sector,” she said.

“We therefore thank the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation for its resolve to assist with ensuring that our children receive a quality education through the provision of technological equipment, tools, and logistical support.”

It is quite noteworthy that in addition to your scholarship assistance of approximately $JMD2.6 million to the students at the Calabar High School and Kingston College last year, you were able to establish a discretionary fund to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on these students. The value of your consistent support cannot be overstated,” the Jamaican envoy stated.

Gala Honoree

She took the opportunity to congratulate the Foundation’s 2022 honoree, three time Olympic gold medalist Mrs. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce who she said was a most deserving awardee. “Our ‘pocket rocket’ now ‘mommy rocket’ has certainly represented Jamaica well. Best of all, she continues to wave our flag high,” Ambassador Marks said.

Live Entertainment

The Fundraising gala was entertained by top entertainment band, Fab 5. In addition to a performance by the incomparable Cat Coore of Third World. Plus, Jamaica’s songbird Gem Myers as well as the inimitable Lloyd Lovindeer.

The scholarship fund honours the legacy of the late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, a distinguished Kingston College alumnus. He was one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts with a passion for youth and sports. As coach, he led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield titles in 2005.