Jamaican Filmmaker and Music Video Producer Jerome Hyde Dies in D.C.

by Howard Campbell

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Film-maker Jerome Hyde, who directed music videos by dancehall and Rhythm & Blues artists, died in Washington, DC on January 2. He was 36 years-old.

His younger brother, Lamar Hyde, confirmed Hyde’s passing but did not give a cause of death. Their parents are Jamaican.

A graduate of Howard University, Hyde visited Jamaica regularly to film music videos with dancehall acts such as Bugle and Jahmiel. He also worked in a similar capacity with R&B singer and fellow ‘DC’ native, Johnny Gill.

One of his first big assignments was as a production assistant on the Martin Lawrence movie, Big Moma’s House.

“He was a loving person who would go over and beyond for his friends. He was always goal-driven and the life of the party,” said Lamar. “As Jamaicans say, he was ‘jokify’.”

In January, 2016, Hyde was named the District of Columbia Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment’s Film-maker of The Month.

The organization described him as “a distinguished award-winning local filmmaker.

Through his local production company, Unplugged Multimedia, Mr. Hyde oversees a robust portfolio of music videos, commercials, documentaries, short films and other film works produced in the Washington, DC area and internationally.

The Washington, DC native’s impressive list of corporate clients includes Toyota, Radio-One, Discovery Channel, National Institutes of Health, the Washington Redskins, the Washington Wizards and popular music artists Wale, New Edition and Johnny Gill, among others.”

Hyde produced The Heights, a 12-part web series aimed at bringing awareness about violence in America’s urban communities.

Jerome Hyde is survived by his parents, brother, spouse and sister-in-law.