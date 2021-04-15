Jamaican Embassy to Host U.S. Book Launch of ‘Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica’

[WASHINGTON, DC] – “Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica,” the latest book authored by renowned Jamaican pastor, Rev. Dr. Devon Dick, is set for its U.S. launch on Thursday, April 15, during a virtual program to be hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC.

This long-awaited book draws on the author’s deep insights into critical issues facing the Jamaican society. It also draws on a compilation of columns the Boulevard Baptist Church pastor had written for the Gleaner newspaper over a period of more than a decade.

Among the plethora of subject areas tackled by the Rev. Mr. Dick in this collection of conversations, he will take readers through his thoughts about parenting, justice, politics, education, religion, sports and economy.

“We look forward to hosting the U.S. launch of what I consider to be an important contribution to the discussion about the way forward for the Jamaican society,” offers Jamaican Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks. She will give welcoming remarks for the book launch, which is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Washington, DC time.

Guest speaker for the event will be the celebrated historical and cultural sociologist, Jamaican-born Harvard University professor Orlando Patterson.

The Rev. Dr. Dick’s other publications include “Rebellion to Riot: The Jamaica Church in Nation-Building” and “The Cross and the Machete: Native Baptists of Jamaica – Identity, Ministry and Legacy.”

Connect Via Zoom

Persons wishing to attend the event can connect via Zoom the details are below:

https://zoom.us/j/94281038244?pwd=Rm9ydnkvZkZyU2h2aXp6MFQ3dEhCUT09

Meeting ID: 942 8103 8244

Passcode: 647754