Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC Reopens for Business

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representatives to the Organization of American States, (OAS) HE. Audrey Marks has announced the reopening of the Offices of the Jamaican Embassy located at 1520 New Hampshire Avenue in Washington, DC.

The Embassy which was closed over the past three months due to a lockdown of Washington DC as a result of the city’s response to the fight against the Coronavirus, re-opened on Wednesday July 1, 2020, and will operate between the hours of 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Ambassador Marks said the Embassy will be gradually ramping up services and will be moving back to full normal operations. Bilateral and multilateral meetings to support Jamaica’s COVID-19 recovery programme are now the Embassy’s top priorities.

Consular Section

While the Embassy is currently processing online consular appointments, the Consular section will not be opened to the public for in-person applications until July 15, 2020. During the period when the section is not opened for in-person applications, the Ambassador said existing applicants will still be allowed to collect passports/documents.

All applications and documents are to be mailed or placed in the maildrop area until the section is opened for in-person applications.

An appointment-based system for managing walk-in applicants will be available for every 30 minutes beginning at 10:00 am with the last appointment taken at 12:30 pm.

Ambassador Marks said walk-in applicants are strongly encouraged to carry fully completed application forms along with pertinent documents, including passport size pictures for the necessary verification.

Up to six (6) persons will be allowed in the waiting area at any given time and they will be required to wear a mask. Only one applicant will be allowed in the interview room. If the applicant is a minor then one parent or guardian will also be allowed.

Seating availability in the waiting area will be reduced to 6 chairs (with adherence to physical distancing protocols)

All persons visiting the Embassy are required to wear a mask.