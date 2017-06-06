Jamaican Diaspora college students earn summer internship in Jamaica

GraceKennedy To Partner With Caribbean Airlines To Host 2nd & 3rd Generation Jamaicans This Summer

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy Limited will host four university students from the Jamaican Diaspora for a month-long professional and cultural internship that is designed to immerse them in the Jamaican culture.

The following university students will be hosted by GraceKennedy in Jamaica from July 5 to August 7, 2017.

Tianna Thomas of Brock University (Canada)

Menelik Graham from Princeton University

Matthew Robinson of Georgetown University

Cleveland Douglas of Imperial College (UK)

GraceKennedy partners with public and private sector entities to give the interns a taste of Jamaica and for the first time Caribbean Airlines will be on board as a sponsor this year.

“A big part of the success is the support we receive from our partners. We are excited to announce that Caribbean Airlines has agreed to come on board this year as the official airline partner. This will ensure that our Birthright Interns start their cultural immersion from the minute they board the flight,” said Caroline Mahfood, Executive Director of the GraceKennedy Foundation.

“Caribbean Airlines is in the business of connecting people, and we are pleased to partner with GraceKennedy on this internship programme, which will promote positive business acumen, as well as foster a sense of homecoming for the University students.” Stated Dionne Ligoure, Caribbean Airlines Head of Corporate Communications.

The GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme is a cultural and professional internship designed to reconnect 2nd and 3rd generation Jamaican university students living in the USA, Canada and the UK with their proud Jamaican heritage.

The programme started in 2004 and after a break in 2008, it was reinstated in 2014 with four interns arriving in Jamaica in July 2015. There were more than 48 applicants this year and the panel was impressed with the high quality of the submissions.

“GraceKennedy is committed to anchoring the roots of these students, many of whom have never been to Jamaica before. Coming in contact with the dynamics of their parents or grandparents’ culture first hand helps to foster strong connection between Jamaica and the Diaspora, and empowers these young people to think differently about themselves, their heritage and their contribution to the world,” said Mrs Mahfood.

Find out more about this exciting internship here: GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme