Jamaican Culture and Lifestyle Featured on BBC Radio Bristol

LONDON – On April 23rd, 2023, BBC Radio Bristol featured Jamaican lifestyle, music, and culture on the Sunday evening program. The feature was approximately 15 minutes long and was done in two parts and produced by Jamaican BBC radio presenter Primrose Granville and hosted by BBC Radio Bristol’s Kevin Philemon.

The feature shone light on Jamaica through the eyes of Executive Music Producer Sean “Contractor Edwards”. He was interviewed by the BBC’s Primrose Granville in Jamaica at the Pegasus Hotel.

The featured highlighted Contractor’s work, and the music of Ed Sheeran and his cousin Jethro Sheeran who both spent their early childhood years in Bristol, UK.

Contractor licensed several duets with Ed and Jethro Sheeran that were produced by Jethro Sheeran. Contractor put them on his Billboard Reggae album series “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica“. The series also featured Reggae giants Morgan Heritage, Sizzla, Capleton, The Marley’s, Wyclef and more.

Miss Granville also went into the current state of Jamaican reggae music and the rise of its Afrobeat counterpart. The feature also highlighted Contractor’s work with Jamaican sports icon Chris Gayle who is now into music. Contractor highlighted how his work with Chris Gayle has been helping reggae music open up the Asian market especially in India.