World Clash Champs, King Turbo Impress on Welcome to Jamrock Cruise

King Turbo Makes Their Mark Internationally

MIAMI – It’s clear that there is no stopping King Turbo! The Canadian sound, who made history by winning 3 consecutive Irish and Chin sound clash titles, including the 2016 U.S. Rumble, 2016 World Clash and 2017 World Clash, is a true success story.

The powerhouse sound without question is blazing quite the global trail, culminating with a larger-than-life presence on the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise.

From hometown favorites to international sound stars, World Clash champs King Turbo are making their mark! A super strong performance at “Sound Clash at Sea” aboard the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise, consisting of heavy hitting dub plates and some of the night’s earliest forwards, earned the sound a bevy of new fans. Add amazingly entertaining performances, sets and radio through out the iconic cruise and you have a recipe for extreme visibility.

Appearing alongside sound giants in the industry, King Turbo continues to solidify their presence. Fresh off the heels of Jamrock the sound headed to musically rock “Money Pull Up” with Mighty Crown and David Rodigan in Hartford, Connecticut over the course of Thanksgiving Weekend. That’s not all in store for the World Clash champs, as they plan for their 2018 European tour with confirmed dates in Germany and Austria, among other countries.

As if King Turbo’s line up couldn’t sizzle more, they will tour Japan in April and hit a series of other international dates curated by Irish and Chin. With a huge fanbase and following in Canada amassed over the years, the International spotlight is a deserved next step for the skilled champion sound and the massive are loving every minute of it.

Click image below to watch the KING TURBO Video Clip – Sound Clash at Sea