Jamaican Chef Sheron Chin to Spice It Up! Miami – June 9th

Chef Sheron Chin to Headline the Culinary Evening that Showcases Caribbean and Soul Food Flavors on Friday, June 9th at The Caribbean Marketplace

MIAMI – In celebration of Caribbean Heritage and Soul Food month, Spice It Up! Miami will host its monthly event with Chef Sheron Chin and will showcase the music, dance and food that highlights the cultural heritage of the islands and the Latin feel of Miami.

This month, Chef Sheron Chin will be the featured celebrity chef. She is best known for beating Bobby Flay of the Food Network Channel, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay. Chin won with her traditional Escovitch Fish.

A native of Jamaica, Chef Sheron was the owner of one the best Jamaican restaurants in New York City, MoBay Uptown Restaurant. She is now the creative force behind Standing Ovations Events and Catering.

With over twenty years of experience creating extraordinary culinary masterpieces, Sheron Chin has a simple philosophy, “one eats with their eyes before their first bite.”

As a graduate of the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, she decided to take her creative abilities to the restaurant world which translated into a fusion of delectable cuisines with artistic presentations. Her specialties feature a healthy fusion of Caribbean, southern and Latin cuisines.

During Spice It Up! Miami, Chef Sheron Chin will teach the attendees how to make some of her most scrumptious dishes and share what inspires her love for cooking.

#SpiceItUpMiami is a monthly culinary experience that takes place at the Caribbean Marketplace cultural destination located at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE 2nd Avenue in Miami.

Tickets can be purchased here.

“In its third month, Spice It Up! Miami is the place to be for food lovers who are looking for a memorable night that showcases the local and international flavors of food, dance and music that is Miami”, states event producer, Marie Louissaint. Also, guests will be able to buy art work, cook books, spices and other items at the Spice It Up! Miami gift shop.

Other fun elements of the night include mixology techniques for the art of a perfect homemade tropical cocktail; learning the latest hip dance moves of meringue, salsa, compas and soca where attendees can work off the delicious meal they learned to prepare.

Spice It Up! Miami is held every second Friday at 7pm and is sponsored by Woodford Reserve, Chefs of the Caribbean, Presidente Beer and the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.