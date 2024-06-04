Entertainment

Jamaican-Born Jason Ellis Brings Magic to Matilda – The Musical

Cast members in rehearsal for Matilda – The Musical

Alexandria, VA – Rehearsals are now far advanced for Momentum Collective Inc’s staging of Roald Dahl’s beloved classic, “Matilda – The Musical,” for a two-night performance at the Lee Center in Alexandria, VA. This captivating production will take place on June 13 and 14, 2024, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Directed by the talented Jamaican-born Jason Ellis, this rendition of “Matilda – The Musical” promises to breathe new life into Dahl’s timeless tale. Ellis brings his unique vision and expertise to the stage, infusing the production with energy, creativity, and a fresh perspective.

Accompanying Ellis is musical director Merissa Driscoll. Her exceptional talent and passion for music will ensure that the show’s musical elements are nothing short of spectacular. Driscoll’s innovative approach to orchestration and arrangement will enhance the magic of Dahl’s story. Best of all, creating an enchanting auditory experience for all attendees.

Additionally, the choreography for “Matilda – The Musical” will be expertly crafted by Rossyln Burrs. Rossylyn’s choreographic prowess is renowned within the industry. Burrs’s dynamic choreography will bring the characters to life. Adding depth and dimension to their performances while captivating audiences with stunning dance sequences.

A Heartwarming Story

Matilda – The Musical” tells the heartwarming story of a young girl with extraordinary powers who dares to defy expectations and challenge the status quo. Filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable musical numbers, this production promises to captivate audiences from start to finish.

Jason Ellis

“We are thrilled to bring Roald Dahl’s beloved story to life on stage,” said Jason Ellis, director of Momentum Collective Inc.’s production of “Matilda – The Musical.” “This show is a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the boundless potential of the human spirit. We can’t wait to share this magical experience with audiences in Alexandria.”

The Momentum Collective Inc. cast includes 50 Alexandria youth. The majority of them are active participants in the city’s Out-of-School time programming at the recreation centers. In addition, they are also participants in Momentum Collective’s free afterschool arts education programs.

 

Tickets

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.momentumcinc.org or email [email protected]. Tickets are selling fast.

ROALD DAHL’s MATILDA THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. The production is licensed by MTI.

 

