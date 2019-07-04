Hampton Art Lovers to Showcase Maya Angelou Art Collection

MIAMI – Hampton Art Lovers kicks off July 11, 2019, at the Historic Ward Rooming House (249 Northwest 9th Street, Miami), showcasing selections from the personal art collection of acclaimed American poet, storyteller, activist and autobiographer, Maya Angelou.”

The Art of a Caged Bird Singing: The Personal Art Collection of Maya Angelou”, will exhibit the artwork that adorned her home and inspired her poetry.

Hampton Art Lovers will also present” FrancoFiles: A Visual Exploration of the Negritude in New Orleans, Haiti, and Senegal.”

This is an exhibition of the Fine Art Photographs of Brooklyn photographer Phillip Shung, who has traveled extensively to discover the “connections” across the French colonies and the human capital that was plundered in the creation of the francophone world.

Each exhibition runs until September 3, 2019.

The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment CRA(SEOPW) is the sponsor for the show. Click here to RSVP.

“Historically referred to as “Harlem of the South”, Overtown was once renowned as the center of Black culture and entertainment for the South, reflecting the energy of the community that found expression in the many cultural forms that existed there such as theatre, music, art, and food,” says Neil Shriver, Executive Director for the SEOPW CRA.

“In furtherance of the implementation of the Historic Overtown Culture and Entertainment Master Plan, this exhibit is a preview of Overtown once again becoming a global destination of unique culture, history, and entertainment.”

“Hampton Art Lovers is honored to showcase the artwork that adorned Maya Angelou’s home and inspired her poetry, including, Langston Hughes: Sunrise is Coming After Awhile. Poems Selected by Maya Angelou. Silkscreens by Phoebe Beasley” says Darryl Neverson, Co-Founder, Hampton Art Lovers. “And what a treat to be able to add in the works of photographer Phillip Shung.

The French colonial influence is explored through the lens of the exceptional eye of Shung. Art aficionados will see how Senegal, Haiti, and New Orleans share a culture, people, and food that are connected in distinct ways.

Original lithographs from the illustrations in Maya Angelou’s book “Our Grand Mothers” by John Biggers and various selections by Dean Mitchell who illustrated Angelou’s book “Music, Rivers Deep in My Soul,” will also be a part of the exhibition.

Select drawings/paintings by Tom Feelings, an artist that Dr. Angelou befriended for many years. Each of Feeling’s selections included in this exhibit was lovingly inscribed and personalized for Ms. Angelou.