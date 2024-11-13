Jamaican-born Broward Judge Receives Top Honor from Caribbean Bar Association

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 17th Judicial Circuit is delighted to announce that the Caribbean Bar Association has named County Court Judge Jackie Powell recipient of the President’s Award in recognition of her community service. The Jamaican native was first elected in 2018 and begins a new six-year term in January 2025.

Notably, Judge Powell is the first Jamaican American woman to be elected judge in Broward. The Plantation resident was honored for her extensive work with local youth, which includes visits to more than 50 local schools as well as mentoring youth for more than 20 years, through her job, her church and her community.

“I want to congratulate Judge Powell on behalf of the 17th Circuit for this well-deserved recognition,” Chief Judge Jack Tuter said. “Judge Powell is one of the hardest working and likeable judges in the circuit. Thank you Judge Powell for your many contributions to the judiciary and to Broward County.”

Judge Powell is recognized for inviting teenagers into her courtroom, engaging them in discussions and answering questions to foster interest and explore career options.

“Someone said what you do for yourself dies with you, what you do for others remains in the world,” Judge Powell said. “My passion is youth. I seize every opportunity to encourage a young person to reach for their dreams”.

Judge Powell’s Accolades

Judge Powell’s most recent accolades include a Letter of Honor from the City of North Lauderdale (2024); being designated a JDI Judicial Honoree for the 17th Circuit (2024), an International Career and Business Alliance – Black America’s Best Professionals honoree (2023), recipient of the I Am Hope Foundation Leadership Award, recipient of the Jamaican-American Bar Association Outstanding Judiciary Award, recipient of the T.J. Reddick Bar Association Judge Zebeedee Wright Award (2022) and Hispanic Bar Association Member of the Month, 2021.

Judge Powell is a member of the Board of Directors for several organizations. This list includes three organizations. The first is Voices for the Children of Broward County, which has been active since 2018. The second is the Jamaican Women of Florida, established in 2023. The third is the NSU Law Leadership Council, which started in 2021. She is involved with many other groups as well.

In 2021, she received the inaugural community award from the Broward Chapter of the Inns of Court. Additionally, Legacy South Florida Magazine honored her as one of the most impactful and influential Black professionals in South Florida.