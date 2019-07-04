Jamaican born Author Ann Marie Sorrell to be Featured in Essence Fest Bookstore

West Palm Beach– Ann Marie Sorrell, Jamaican born philanthropist, author, award-winning business leader and entrepreneurial woman, will make her second debut at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Sorrell’s book, Chronicles of a Serial Dater was chosen to be sold and displayed during Essence Fest in their popular bookstore as part of the Convention Center festivities.

In 2018, Sorrell sold out of her books well before the convention center events were over, making her one of the few independent authors to do so.

“I’m excited about my return and being a part of Essence Festival’s 25th Anniversary!” said Sorrell. “It is a blessing to have the opportunity to connect with women from all over the world and share my dating and relationship experiences and advice with them. The feedback and reviews I received from women who purchased and read Chronicles of a Serial Dater last year has been nothing short of positive. I look forward to encouraging and bringing laughs to more women this year, Essence Festival is a great way to get my book’s message across to a large captivated audience.”

This year Sorrell will also partake in several offsite events which include appearances at the Grown & Sexy All White Affair on July 5th, Best Damn Day Party Period on July 6th and the Grown & Sexy R&B Brunch July 7th.

Sorrell’s book, Chronicles of a Serial Dater, is a journey through the good, bad, funny – and steamy – of dating and relationships told through short stories that all end with a tip for the ladies and a tip for the fellas on the lesson(s) learned from each situation.

ANN MARIE SORRELL

Jamaican born, but raised in rural Pahokee, Ann Marie Sorrell is a relationship and dating expert, dating columnist and blogger, radio personality, award-winning business leader, full-figured model, philanthropist, woman of faith, emboldened enthusiast of the opposite sex, and the author of Chronicles of a Serial Dater.

Ann Marie has been a featured columnist for The Miami Times newspaper’s opinion section “The Dating Chronicles”, a recurring guest on Cox Media’s HOT105.1FM Hot Talk with Jill Tracey Radio Show, featured on the nationally syndicated Michael Baisden Live Radio Talk Show, and a contributor to Bustle, one of the leading online media platforms for women, to name a few.

Ann Marie was a featured and sold out new independent author at the 2018 Essence Festival.

Ann Marie is the President & CEO of The Mosaic Group, an award-winning marketing, public relations, and events management firm serving clients throughout the US and Caribbean.

She serves on several community boards including the Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, Chamber of the Palm Beaches and is the President of Girls II Women, Inc.

She is a member Urban League Young Professionals of Palm Beach County, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She has won numerous awards for her leadership, business acumen, and community involvement.

CHRONICLES OF A SERIAL DATER

As a busy professional, the quest for love has been challenging, but it has not stopped her in her pursuit of meeting and settling down with Mr. Right.

Her journey through the good, bad, funny – and steamy – of dating and relationships inspired her to document the twists and turns as she believed certainly she could not be the only one experiencing these types situations.

The writings lead to Chronicles of a Serial Dater.

If you have ever found yourself in a situation with someone who is too busy for you, too good to be true, too nice, crazy, selfish, irresponsible, emotionally/financially/physically unavailable, or is simply just not that into you, then you can relate to Chronicles of a Serial Dater!

Chronicles of a Serial Dater is a serious, but not too serious, no-holds-barred book about Ann Marie’s personal journey through the good, bad, funny – and steamy – of dating and relationships told through short stories that all end with a tip for the ladies and a tip for the fellas on the lesson(s) learned from each situation.

Not all dates end up with a Prince Charming like Cinderella or being overlooked like Ugly Betty. They are a medium between the two.

So, buckle up and get ready for the wild ride that is the search for love and lust in the modern dating world.