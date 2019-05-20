Jamaican Author Paul Buchanan Pens Story of Jonestown and Trenchtown in Autobiography

Paul Buchanan to host book signings in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – Memorial Day weekend will kick off a series of book signings hosted by Paul Buchanan, esteemed Jamaican politician, philanthropist and real estate developer.

Organized by local Wolmer’s High School alumni and esteemed members of the Jamaican Diaspora the book signings will be hosted at Fins and Things Restaurant, Tropics Restaurant and Florida Atlantic University.

Mr. Buchanan’s autobiography, “Jonestown, Trenchtown – The Journey Back” showcases a real life ‘rags to riches story’. Born in the impoverished Jamaican community of Jonestown/Trench town, Paul defied the odds and rose to greatness not only Jamaica, but also on the international stage.

“The great thing about this book is features not only the story of one great man, Paul Buchanan, but also the lives and stories of a host of highly recognized Jamaican icons—entertainer Bob Marley and cricketer Collie Smith just to name a few” says Stuart, long time friend of Mr. Buchanan.

“I wrote the book because I wanted the general populace to understand the true history and unparalleled greatness of the Jonestown and Trenchtown communities. My hope is that upon completion of reading the book, our people will truly realize how much greatness has come out of these towns. From Rhodes Scholars and Grammy Award winning artists to Olympic athletes and notable businessmen, West Kingston has been the breeding ground for such large part of Jamaican and Caribbean history”, say Mr. Buchanan.

The book signings will feature an address from Mr. Buchanan, books for purchase, book signing, photo opportunities and fellowship with your South Florida members of the Caribbean Diaspora.

Mr. Buchanan and his cohort of international supporters look forward to your presence at one of the signing occasions:

Friday, May 31st: 6pm – 8pm

Fins and Things Restaurant

3801 N. University Drive (Sunrise)

Sunday, June 2nd: 4pm – 7pm

Tropics Restaurant

7100 Hollywood Blvd (Hollywood)

Saturday, June 8th : 4pm – 6pm

Florida Atlantic University

3200 College Ave., Liberal Arts Building Room 234 (Davie)