Applications Now Being Accepted for Broward County’s Rental Assistance Program

Applications will be accepted online through September 6

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County launched its residential online rental assistance program at 8AM this morning, Monday August 31.

Qualified residents impacted by COVID-19 are now able to apply online for up to five months of rental assistance in a program made possible by the Broward County Commission and funded through federal CARES Act money.

The $25 million program provides between 60% and 75% of assistance to qualified residents for unpaid rents between April and August. Landlords must agree to participate and accept the partial rent as full payment. Payments are made to landlords.

Applications will be accepted online only until Sunday, September 6 at 10PM. Applications will be processed by Broward County Family Success Division, and assistance will be disbursed so long as funds are available.

Residents are cautioned that significant documentation is required and should be gathered prior to beginning the online application process, which must be completed in one sitting. The submission process is safe, secure and protective of confidential information included in submitted documents.

Successful submission of an application is not a guarantee of funding. After processing is complete, applicants will be notified via email if they are eligible. L

andlords are not able to apply on behalf of their tenant(s) but are encouraged to review and sign documents as asked by their tenant(s) on a timely basis to facilitate their tenant’s online application process.

For details and to apply, visit Broward.org/CARES or call 954-831-2380.

Finally, tenants determined to be not eligible for this program are reminded that there are a variety of assistance programs available to help residents in need of assistance through these difficult times.

Regardless of whether or not your loss of income is related to COVID-19, if you and your family are in need of assistance, please visit Broward County’s Family Success website to see what other resources might be available.