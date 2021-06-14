Best Ways to Prepare for a Long-Distance Move

Moving to a new place, regardless of how far away it is, can be challenging. When it’s a long-distance move, even more planning and preparation are necessary. Moving to a far-off location can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed about this big event. You will likely feel a flood of other emotions, too, as you leave behind friends as well as routines and surroundings to which you have grown accustomed.

You can successfully navigate a long distance move with a bit of care and diligence. Following some key steps will help you to overcome the challenges you face and handle this process well.

Start as Soon as You Can

Some events in life don’t require a lot of preparation. With some things, you can take care of all the details quickly, almost at the last minute. With something as crucial as a long-distance move, you can’t afford to procrastinate. The longer you put off getting ready, the more hectic the move will be, and the likelihood of success decreases.

Leaving preparations to the very end can be disastrous for a big move. Start right after you find out when and where you’ll be moving. Start making the necessary arrangements immediately. This will reduce your stress and allow for plenty of time to take care of everything with time to spare.

Secure the Services of a Moving Company

A long-distance move means transporting all your belongings to another state. If the thought of driving a big moving truck this far makes you nervous, don’t fear. Professional movers have experience and are equipped to meet your needs. Moving companies will load your belongings onto the truck, safely get everything to your new home, and unload everything quickly.

The faster you can hire a moving professional company, the better. Getting on this task early will allow you to book a company during the time frame when you need it. Be aware that companies will charge less during the week than on the weekend.

Finding the right movers is essential. Carefully research different options near you and make sure you choose one that you feel comfortable with. Get quotes from as many places as possible so you have a large sample size to compare. You can read online reviews and get referrals from people you know. This will give you peace of mind and know that your possessions are in capable hands.

Get Rid of Items You Don’t Need

After living several years in one place, you may find that when it’s time to move that you have accumulated a lot of possessions. Many of these items may no longer be useful or necessary. Instead of collecting worn-out, outdated, or non-essential belongings, leave some behind. This gives you less work for your move and provides more space on the truck.

Take inventory of items such as clothes, books, toys, dishes, and linens. Evaluate which things no longer fit, are out of style, or are simply irrelevant for your current needs. You can donate these items to charity, or you can sell them and make some extra money for your move. A yard sale or listing them on classifieds sites are good options.

Pack Wisely

One of the most tedious and frustrating aspects of a long-distance move is packing all your possessions. This can take a lot of time and requires some good organizational skills. First, make sure you have reliable boxes and containers as well as good packing materials. Make use of suitcases, duffle bags, and other containers you already have on hand.

Because your possessions will be on a truck for several hours, you want to make sure they’re securely packed away. Use padding for fragile items, and make sure breakable materials are on the top of the load. Seal boxes tightly. Also, don’t pack boxes too full, but make sure they are full enough so that items inside don’t get jostled around.

Take Time for Goodbyes

There is an emotional aspect to moving that you can’t overlook. Bidding farewell to family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors can be difficult, especially as you’ve grown close to these people over the years. Inform them of your upcoming move early so you can take the necessary time to say a proper goodbye. You may also be able to call upon them to help you pack up your belongings and prepare in other ways for the move.

If you are worried about your long-distance move, you are not alone. This can be a difficult event. To reduce the chances of something going wrong, plan properly. Following these tips will cut down on the stress you feel and help you settle in well in your new place.