Jamaica: Marketing and Advertising Specialist Beverly Davis Goes Solo

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] = Beverly Davis has been involved in the Advertising and Public Relations field for over 30 years.

Having started out at prominent Advertising Agency Moo Young Butler and Associates (Jamaica), she worked there for four years in the capacity of Production/Media manager.

Needing a little more challenge, Davis moved on to Jamaica’s number one Reggae Radio Irie FM with Zip FM later added to the mix. She worked there as a Senior Marketing Executive for over 25 years and was the Top Producer for Irie FM during the years there.

Davis, during that time surrendered her life to the Lord and got involved in Church Ministry. She wanted to give some of her expertise in Sales to a Christian entity and that desire saw her moving on to Gospel Ja FM as the Sales and Marketing Manager.

“Knowing all the key players in the industry has equipped me with a wealth of knowledge in all areas of public relations, event planning and coordination, promotion which I have successfully used in the various projects I have successfully spearheaded,” she said.

On October 31, Davis went solo and launched her own communications company with her son…. Beonea Communication Services under the mandate: Proverbs 16:9 “The heart of man plans his ways but the lord establishes his steps”.

Beonea Communications offer the following service:

Advertising

Promotions

Event planning and coordination

Wedding planning

Media Advisories

Press Kits

Email Blasting-radio stations and websites

Social Media Management

She also intends to align her services with the newly launched all gospel magazine website www.christianlivity.com.

Commenting on the liaison which will see her marketing and promoting the site, she said the first time she logged on she was hooked.

“I was so impressed! There were so many inspirational testimonies, features and the fact that its content is 100 per cent gospel sealed it for me,” she shared.

In addition to the site, Davis said she has a professional team which will see her communication company offering services such as graphic design, speech writing, press release and bio writing. Her company will also provide content for blogs and websites, among many other communications and media related services.

“I will be able to negotiate prices with production companies, “artistes, printers and advertisers that are reasonable and competitive,” she confidently stated.