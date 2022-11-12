Jamaica Welcomes New Service From The Dominican Republic By Arajet

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the destination’s tourism sector continues its strong recovery, Jamaica will be welcoming new service between Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Kingston (KIN) by the Dominican Republic’s new flagship airline, Arajet, commencing on Monday, November 14, 2022. The low-fare airline will be operating two non-stop, roundtrip flights per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Air Connectivity Growing

“I could not be more pleased to welcome this new direct route between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica by Araject,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “Air connectivity is the single most important factor in growing visitor arrivals and building tourism. Therefore, this partnership is key to building the infrastructure needed to improve convenient flight options within the Caribbean and Latin American region.”

“This development represents the culmination of our combined efforts to establish direct air connectivity between our two destinations,” added Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Jamaica is on track to attract more than three million visitor arrivals for the full year 20022. We are certain that Arajet will be yet another positive development to help us achieve our goals.”

Arajet is an ultra-low-cost airline offering the Kingston to Santo Domingo round trip flight for affordable fares with behind the gateway connections from Bogota and Mexico City. The non-stop flights between the two Caribbean countries are expected to reduce cost as well as travel time from as much as 20 hours to about one hour 10 minutes. Arajet is looking to connect over 20 destinations across 12 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States with the Dominican Republic as its hub.

Additional airline partners are helping to increase air connectivity for Jamaica in the region in 2023. COPA currently flies to Montego Bay and Kingston from Panama with connections to all of Latin and South America and will potentially increase frequency to daily. LATAM Airlines is potentially returning to 3 times weekly service in 2023 from Lima, Peru, with connections to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Columbia. Also, Viva Aerobus is looking to establish flights from Cancun to Montego Bay with connections to Mexico City, Monterrey, and Columbia.