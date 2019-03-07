Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service from Orlando to Montego Bay and Kingston on Spirit Airlines

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On February 28, Jamaica welcomed the start of new nonstop service from Orlando to Montego Bay and Kingston, courtesy of Spirit Airlines.

The new service to Montego Bay will operate four times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while the new service to Kingston will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

