Jamaica Welcomes New Nonstop Service from Orlando to Montego Bay and Kingston on Spirit Airlines

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On February 28, Jamaica welcomed the start of new nonstop service from Orlando to Montego Bay and Kingston, courtesy of Spirit Airlines.

The new service to Montego Bay will operate four times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while the new service to Kingston will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Francine Carter-Henry, Jamaica Tourist Board’s Manager, Tour Operators & Airlines (3rd left), joins John Kirby, VP of Network Planning, Spirit Airlines (3rd right) and Kerry Thompson, General Manager, Orlando International Airport (2nd left), in the ribbon cutting ceremony signaling the start of the airline’s nonstop service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) on Thursday, February 28. Sharing the occasion is Phil Brown, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (2nd right) and two Spirit Airlines in-flight crew members.

Cake Cutting Ceremony
(L-R): Francine Carter-Henry, Jamaica Tourist Board’s Manager, Tour Operators & Airlines; Kerry Thompson, General Manager, Orlando International Airport; John Kirby, VP of Network Planning, Spirit Airlines; and Phil Brown, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority participate in the cake cutting celebrations at the gate.

Ready for take-off
Christopher Wright, Jamaica Tourist Board’s Business Development Officer, gives a thumbs up to the Captain before the Spirit Airlines inaugural flight takes off from Orlando to Montego Bay.

Showing off that Jamaican Spirit (Click image to watch video)

Spirit Airlines Inaugural Flight from Orlando to Montego Bay, Jamaica

 

Spirit Airlines Welcomed in Montego Bay
Montego Bay Fire Brigade Engine #6 delivers the Water Salute to welcome Spirit’s Flight 1849

Spirit plane sitting at its new gate in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

 

 

 

