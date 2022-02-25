Jamaica Updates COVID-19 Protocols For Travelers Effective March 1st

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Effective March 1, 2022, international visitors to Jamaica will no longer be required to obtain travel authorization to enter the island. Travelers 12 years of age and older will only need to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 Antigen or PCR test. Conducted within 72 hours prior to their travel. Additionally, travelers to Jamaica will no longer face travel-related quarantine measures.

“Eliminating travel-related quarantines and the need for travelers to fill out. Or receive approval of the Travel Authorization form are key steps in relaxing our travel protocols as the global spread of COVID-19 declines,”…… “We are confident that these refreshed entry requirements will increase the appeal of Jamaica as a destination of choice. Helping us continue on our path to recovery for the tourism sector and wider economy as a whole.” – Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica.

New Protocols

Jamaica has recently shortened the isolation period required for U.S. travelers who test positive for COVID-19 while in Jamaica. In keeping with CDC recommended guidelines. Eliminated quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated business travelers who present a negative PCR test taken within 3 days of travel to Jamaica.

“We are continually reviewing our Jamaica CARES program and travel protocols to align with best practices from internationally recognized organizations and ensure that Jamaica retains its position as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations,” noted Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “The changes are timed to go into effect as destinations across the globe are enacting similar revisions to their travel requirements.”

The health and safety of every Jamaican and every visitor to the country remains the island’s top priority. Through its comprehensive Jamaica CARES program. Jamaica CARES is a nationwide response to COVID-19 that includes the island’s comprehensive health and safety protocols which were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition and allowed the island to safely reopen in June of 2020.