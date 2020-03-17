Major Airlines Updated on COVID-19 Travel Protocols for Jamaica

// // //

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, this morning met via international video conference with several major airline partners to provide updates on the new travel protocols related to COVID-19.

The airlines include American Airlines, Delta, United, Spirit, Southwest and JetBlue, which collectively carry most of Jamaica’s flying customers.

The protocols, which were announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday, indicated that all travellers from countries where there is local transmission of COVID-19 will now be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days. Persons, once landed, will be required to receive the necessary information at the airport.

They will then be required to proceed to their place of abode and remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. Persons in Hotels will also be required to observe the quarantine rules as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Persons will be able to leave the island at their scheduled departure date even if it is before the 14-day period of quarantine, if they do not become ill and do not meet the case definition.

“Today, senior members of my team and I met with some of our major airline partners to go through the new protocols and how try to mitigate their impact. This meeting was necessary as strengthening our partnership with stakeholders is critical at this time as we all try to manage this pandemic,” said Minister Bartlett.

If during the period of quarantine, persons develop symptoms, they are to contact the Ministry at the COVID-19 lines and await instructions: 888-754-7792 or at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Additional numbers to call are 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007 and 876-542-6006. Be advised that these numbers are experiencing heavy call volumes but the Ministry will get to your call as soon as possible.

Jamaicans who develop flu-like symptoms who may have had contact with someone who has travelled to a country affected by COVID-19 are to contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness for advice.

“Over the next couple of days i will be in touch with all our key stakeholders as we all work together to find the best possible solutions to lessen the impact on the sector,” added Minister Bartlett.