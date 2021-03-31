Jamaica Travel Specialist Advisory Committee Relaunched

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has relaunched its Jamaica Travel Specialist Advisory Committee in an effort to enhance the development of its current program and boost sales of the destination. The 11-member advisory committee, comprises graduates of the JTB’s travel specialist program drawn from across the United States and Canada. Members will serve for a one-year term.

“We are pleased to see the relaunch of this advisory committee, as we at the Jamaica Tourist Board truly value our relationships with travel specialists,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica Tourist Board’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales. “Our travel specialists are a crucial part of selling the destination. Plus, they have proven time and time again their value to Jamaica. Especially, based on the revenue generated in room nights sold. We welcome their input as the destination prepares to take advantage of the recovery of tourist industry.”

Advisory Committee Members

The advisory committee members from the United States include:

Northeast

Claire Robinson, Claire Skies Travel

Mark Hennigan, Dreamers Travel

Midwest

Ruth DeMuth, Trip Guy Travel and

Gayle Ailshie, Totally Trips from the Midwest;

Southeast

Irene Sauger, Vacation Guru

Andrea Williams, Exquisite Vacations

Steve Simmons, Honeymoons, Inc.

West/Southwest

Tracy Mason, Time of Your Life Travel

Michelle Carbone, Michelle’s Destinations Unlimited

Canada

Amy Wood, Romantic Planet Vacations

Katherine Poon, Fun in Paradise

JTB Representatives

The JTB will be represented on the committee by Dan Hamilton, Dian Holland, Christopher Dobson, Victoria Harper, Christopher Wright, Allana Faustin and Paulette Wright with Francine Carter Henry as the airline representative. The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association will be represented by Nicola Madden Greig.

Advisory Committee Goal

The main purpose of the advisory committee is to provide the Jamaica Tourist Board with advice on the way forward for the Jamaica Travel Specialist One Love Rewards Program to ensure future growth. Specific goals include developing niche market training strategy, revamping/updating the general training course to continuously increase the knowledge on Jamaica’s tourism product as well as offering incentives that are advantageous to members.