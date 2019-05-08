Alex Morgan Graces Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 in Saint Lucia

Stunning Saint Lucia Shares Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Cover With U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Star Alex Morgan

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – The Caribbean island of Saint Lucia — the only country in the world named after a woman — is proudly featured on the cover of the historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019, a groundbreaking issue which includes members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and model Halima Aden, the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the magazine.

Saint Lucia and Marigot Bay Resort and Marina welcomed a star-studded lineup of players from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for the location shoot, including Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

The award-winning Marigot Bay Resort and Marina was handpicked by the VIP team for its luxurious accommodations, sweeping tropical bay views and five-star amenities.

The destination provided an eye-catching setting for the 56th annual issue, with its signature Piton mountains and distinct beaches with palm tree-lined coves.

Shoot locations featured the most iconic and memorable sites of Saint Lucia as a backdrop, including the Piton mountains.

Models were photographed enjoying the black volcanic sand beach at Anse Chastanet, the clear turquoise waters of Anse Mamin beach, the lush Toraille Waterfall and the secluded Roseau Beach with verdant banana fields in the background.

These spots provided the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 team with opportunities to photograph models in the same uncrowded and breathtaking locations that visitors from around the world enjoy on their own Saint Lucia vacations.

“The lush topography of St. Lucia never disappoints. The striking landscapes are one of our favorites in the Caribbean,” says SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day.

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina hosted the models and crew, providing the world-class accommodations suited to the VIP team during the shoot.

This coveted vacation spot was the ideal jumping off point to explore all Saint Lucia has to offer, including everything from chartering a private yacht from Marigot Marina, relaxing with a treatment from the resort’s new indigenous spa menu, taking in the expansive views of the bay and lush tropical gardens, basking in the sun at the two on-property infinity pools, and enjoying local cuisine at the four on-site dining venues.

“As the only nation in the world named after a woman, we proudly welcomed the renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and team back to Saint Lucia,” said Honourable Dominic Fedee, Tourism Minister for Saint Lucia.

“Our destination is unlike any other, with its distinct combination of lush rain forest paired with 100 pristine miles of uncrowded beaches — a perfect backdrop for the powerful women of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019, including the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”

“It was a true honor for Marigot Bay Resort and Marina to be selected as the host hotel in Saint Lucia for the coveted 56th edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue,” said Perle Flavien, Director of Operations at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina. “It was our absolute pleasure to have the inspirational stars of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team stay with us, as they took a break in their rigorous training to visit our island. We can’t wait to cheer them on in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.”

Saint Lucia also was featured in the 2014 issue, making this the second time that the destination was chosen by the prestigious magazine as a setting for the global pop culture phenomenon that is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Most famous for its natural beauty and pristine beaches with clear Caribbean waters, visitors to Saint Lucia enjoy the highly-Instagrammed natural mud baths; world-class diving and snorkeling; and natural wonders including Tet Paul Nature Trail and the signature Pitons.

To see Saint Lucia and Marigot Bay Resort and Marina in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019, check newsstands on May 8 or click here.