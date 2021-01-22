Jamaica Tourist Board lead sponsorship boost to Jamaica Jazz and Blues

[Kingston, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Tourist Board, a sponsor since inception, has recommitted support for the Jamaica Jazz and Blues virtual staging set for March 4-6, 2021.

MasterCard, the Associate presenting partner has joined Flow, Appleton Estate, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Tourism Linkages Network, Grace Foods, National Commercial Bank, Pepsi and several others in powering the rejuvenation of the beloved music festival.

Speaking at the virtual press conference on Tuesday January 19, Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board expressed pleasure at the return of the Festival.

“Welcome back!” he exclaimed. “I am pleased to see the return of one of the Caribbean’s best Music Festivals. We have missed the Festival for many years so we are particularly excited at its return. With masterful production, class acts and an unmistakable Jamaican flair the Festival adds to the high demand of music events that makes Jamaica the beat that moves the world.”

Marcia McDonnough, Co-Producer of the Festival, is buoyed by the support from a mixture of Jamaican and global brands. “After a hiatus of five years we are pleased to return Jazz and Blues to loving patrons. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our sponsors,” she stated.

Appleton Estate

Kamal Powell, Marketing Manager, J Wray and Nephew Limited confirms the virtual staging will be worth the wait for the Festival’s return. “Appleton Estate is thrilled to be partnering with the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival on this historic virtual staging, despite the physical distance between us. Appleton Estate and the Jamaica Jazz and Blues brand both speak to global audiences with the language of Jamaica’s excellence in culture, such as our music. Embracing this partnership was natural, we implore you as you tune in to the Festival, enjoy a cocktail from any of our variants.”

Associate Presenting Partner MasterCard

MasterCard, a strong Global brand, supports music festivals worldwide as music is a strong part of the brand and worked with Grammy Award winning artiste Koffee in the brand’s most recent campaign.

Marcus Carmo, Director, Marketing and Communications, Caribbean Division, says the Festival provides an opportunity to connect people with their passion. Acknowledging that music is a passion of Jamaica which has a very long and rich tradition of music history. “Mastercard is proud to be a part of the revitalization of the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. Our brand is synonymous with music in Jamaica and globally and we look forward to seeing another fantastic Jamaican festival production.”

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival first staging was held in 1996 and remains a beloved brand by patrons worldwide.

White confirmed that the demand for brand Jamaica is top of mind for many who await the circumstances that will permit global travel. “The Festival gives lovers of our music yet another reason to remain connected with the destination and of course to engage with our brand. It also serves as a teaser to whet their appetite as they eagerly await the time when they can travel again to Jamaica. Digital technology has changed the way we connect, the power and relevance of virtual platforms in these very trying times work to our benefit as Jamaica has been able to exploit its expansive capabilities to reach global audiences exponentially. With virtual performances becoming the norm and not changing any time soon.”

Other sponsors of the Festival include; Enterprise Car Rental, Kool FM, Royalton Resorts, Moon Palace, Geejam Hotel.

The Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival will be staged March 4-6.