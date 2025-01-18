Jamaica Tourist Board Debuts New Brand Campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board, in partnership with Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign, called “Contrasts”, designed to meet the expectations of today’s travelers who seek destinations offering a distinct range of immersive experiences.

The campaign showcases the “One Love” island’s unique blend of enriching activities, cultural charm, and natural beauty – and a “vibe” that can only be found in Jamaica.

“We have immense pride in our people, our hospitality, and the multitude of experiences we are able to provide,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This new campaign is designed to showcase just that, and to compel both new and returning visitors that we have something for any type of ‘vibe’ they are looking for while on vacation.”

Rich Cultural Heritage

The new campaign highlights the diversity of the island. It celebrates Jamaica’s many attractions. There is something for everyone here. You can find luxury, adventure, romance, and culture. “Contrasts” is part of the “Come Back” campaign. It focuses on Jamaica’s people and rich cultural heritage. The campaign invites travelers to “come and see for themselves.”

Diverse Cultural Experiences