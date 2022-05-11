American Black Film Festival Hiring South Florida-based Production Assistant

[MIAMI] – The American Black Film Festival is back, and we would like to hire you! So if you are a local South Florida-based production assistant and looking to work on a live event in Miami Beach and Greater Miami, this is for you.

The American Black Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to recognizing Black talent. In addition to showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities. Especially as their mainstream counterparts. ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education, and artistic collaboration.

We are looking for individuals who are multi-taskers, and problem solvers, possess excellent organizational skills and can follow directions.

Please respond with your resume to FRAMEBYEFRAME@OUTLOOK.COM no later than Friday, May 13th

The event is on June 15-19, 2022, on Miami Beach. Visit www.abff.com for more details about the festival.