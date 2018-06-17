Grenada Tourism Authority Strengthens Brand Awareness in Key North American Cities

Planned media events in New York and Toronto provided targeted and effective opportunities to promote the three-island destination of Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – As part of ongoing public relations and marketing efforts to strengthen awareness of the Pure Grenada brand in the U.S. and Canadian markets, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted its first-ever media reception in the key gateway cities of Toronto, on April 20 and New York on May 31.

The Toronto event was hosted at one of the city’s premier eateries, George Restaurant and supported by the GTA’s Director of Sales in Canada, Sekou Stroude and Marketing Executive, Renee Goodwin.

In New York, the intimate media dinner was held at The Crosby Bar Restaurant and supported by CEO of the GTA, Patricia Maher and US Director of Sales, Christine Noel-Horsford.

Coordinated by the GTA’s North American public relations firm, Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications (CAMC), the goals of the campaign were to educate media and travel agents on the latest news and developments from the island as well as why Grenada is the destination of choice for discerning travelers.

Grenada Tourism Authority Brand Awareness in Toronto

During the Toronto reception, representatives from some of Canada’s leading consumer and travel trade media outlets including Globe and Mail, TravelWeek, Zoomer Magazine, Today’s Bride, Canadian Yachting, PaxNews, JohnnyJet.com, Vice.com, Dreamscapes and En Route as well as social media influencers that cover key niche markets, were in attendance to hear about all the latest industry news and developments happening on the island.

The diverse media group was also joined by Consul General from Grenada, Derrick James; Nazie Mohammed from Caribbean Airlines; Sal Bucellato, Rex Resorts and Tracy McCann and CJ Smith from Sandals Grenada.

To close out the evening, writer Vivian Vassos, editor of Zoomer Magazine was the lucky winner of a five-night stay at Grenadian Rex Resorts.

Prior to the event, the Grenada Tourism Authority delegation also conducted one-on-one media interviews with Elle Canada, Travelpulse Canada and Toronto Sun. “As Pure Grenada’s third largest source market, it was of vital importance for the GTA to make a concerted effort to increase brand visibility with media partners based in key cities such as Toronto,” commented GTA’s CEO Maher.

Grenada Tourism Authority Brand Awareness in New York

The invite-only media dinner hosted in New York continued the strong public relations and marketing campaign designed to position Pure Grenada top-of-mind with travel trade and consumer outlets.

A total of 22 attendees, with representation from key outlets including ForbesLife, Robb Report, Brides, CNN, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Manhattan Bride and more, were on hand to discuss all the upcoming opportunities available to visitors.

Also present were Consul General of Grenada, Rosemarie Welch; U.N. Ambassador, Keisha McGuire; Mark Kitchen, General Manager of Mount Cinnamon Grenada as well as other industry partners and stakeholders.

The evening ended with writer, Allison Tibaldi, a contributor to CNN.com, selected as the winner of a three-night stay at Mount Cinnamon.

GTA’s CEO Maher noted, “This campaign is part of a series of strategic events with the objective of educating our target audiences throughout North America. By sharing all of our developments, news and industry enhancements, we are demonstrating not only our commitment to providing each traveler with a unique experience but information for repeat visitors that there is something new in store once they return.”