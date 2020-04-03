Jamaica Tourism Workers to Receive Free Online Training Programs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett announced the launch of a free online training programme for tourism workers affected by the negative impact of COVID-19.

“Faced with the dramatic consequences of COVID-19, the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) which is in the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), is acting to face this emergency, to serve sector. The JCTI will provide on-line certification programmes to employees who have been laid off, and who want to use this time to improve their qualifications. These courses will be offered Free of Cost.” – Bartlett noted.

The programme will be undertaken in collaboration with employers, to ensure that they are aware of the persons with the best possible skills to support their companies when they reopen after Covid-19.

“The programme will become active after Easter and will be piloted by the head of the JCTI Carol Rose Brown. The Holness administration and Minister Bartlett are very concerned about the welfare of our tourism workers and want to ensure that many strategies are activated to ensure their continued advancement despite the challenging circumstances” noted Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor/Strategist, Ministry of Tourism.

This intervention will be implemented in collaboration with local and international partners, as follows:

The National Restaurant Association (NRA)/ The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI)

Human Employment and Resource Training-National Service Training Agency (HEART-NSTA Trust)

“This is a demonstration of the importance of the Government’s Human Capital Development strategy, being implemented by the JCTI. One of the important goals of this strategy is to find ways to help tourism workers become certified.” – Bartlett highlighted.

The programme will support the development of people in the sector by offering opportunities for them to achieve the certification required to support themselves as we move forward.

It will prepare employees to return to their jobs with better skills, help businesses ensure that the workforce meets the highest standards, and ensure employees and their families are not left alone in the face of these challenging times.

This initiative is also intended support the future development of our economy and foster social protection.

