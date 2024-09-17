Jamaica’s Tourism Growth Highlighted at G20 Ministerial Meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has revealed that based on preliminary figures Jamaica has welcomed just over 2 million stopover visitors and some 3 million total visitors, including cruise arrivals, between January 1 and September 14 this year. This achievement marks an increase over last year’s figures for the same period.

The milestone comes as Minister Bartlett departs the island for Belém, Brazil. He will participate in the 4th G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held from September 19 – 20, 2024. The Minister will also attend a G20 Ministerial Meeting on September 21, 2024, amid Jamaica’s continued push to expand its share of the lucrative Latin American market to boost arrivals.

Minister Bartlett said: “Surpassing 2 million stopover arrivals and welcoming some 3 million total visitors since the start of 2024 is a remarkable achievement for Jamaica. Furthermore, the tourism sector has also earned approximately US$2.97 billion since the year began. So, despite various challenges relating to US travel advisories, hurricane Beryl and tightness in relation to airlift, we are marginally ahead of last year’s performance, which demonstrates the sustained recovery and growth of our tourism industry. This reflects the strength and resilience of our tourism sector and the continued appeal of Jamaica as a premier travel destination.”

The tourism minister further noted that increasing airlift to Jamaica from new and emerging markets remains a key component of the Ministry’s Blue Ocean Strategy, as the team works to enhance competitiveness and strengthen relationships with international carriers and stakeholders, especially on the South American continent.

G20 Ministerial Meeting

“This trip to Brazil is an important part of our efforts to boost airlift and connectivity between Jamaica and Latin America. The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with international tourism leaders on resilience and sustainability – areas where Jamaica is seen as a global thought leader,” Bartlett underscored.

The G20 is an international forum for economic cooperation, where member states meet to discuss key economic, political, and social initiatives. During his time in Brazil, Minister Bartlett will participate in a range of activities, including technical meetings and bilateral discussions, aimed at fostering stronger ties between Jamaica and Latin American markets. Additionally, he will be a speaker at the G20 and UN Tourism Side Event on September 20, 2024, under the theme ‘Tourism: Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.’

In addition to his involvement in high-level meetings, Minister Bartlett will attend the UN Tourism Sustainability Forum and the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Public-Private Sector Dialogue on Tourism, before concluding his visit with the Ministerial Meeting on September 21, 2024.

“As we look ahead, sustainability and resilience remain at the forefront of Jamaica’s tourism agenda. The G20 provides an excellent platform to advocate for these principles internationally and to foster positive change in the global tourism industry,” the tourism minister added.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Monday, September 23, 2024.