Jamaica to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace May 20-22, 2024

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica will host the 42nd edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, May 20-22, 2024.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig thanked the Jamaican government, particularly Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA), for generously partnering with CHTA to host the association’s most important event, which brings together buyers and sellers of the region’s tourism products and services.

“We at CHTA are delighted that Jamaica is building on the enormous success of our Marketplace this year in Barbados because it is where deals are made, allowing new and established buyers from all corners of the world to access a rich offering of travel products and experiences throughout the Caribbean,” said Madden-Greig.

She explained Marketplace was last held in Jamaica in 2019, and delegates are keen to return to the island to experience new and newly refreshed offerings.

Madden-Greig, who is currently the Group Director of Marketing and Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group in Jamaica, said Marketplace was also “where those of us in the industry meet, collaborate, strategize and get smarter about how best to share the Caribbean experience with visitors from around the world.”

The trade show gathers the region’s varied and diverse suppliers to ink deals with buyers during the Marketplace meetings. This B2B exchange is a major component of the gathering.

Noting the expected presence of travel writers and tourism reporters, she reminded that Caribbean Travel Marketplace was about much more than solidifying contracts: “It’s an opportunity for destinations, hotels, resorts and attractions to tell their unique stories to top local, regional and international media who are in attendance.”

Minister Bartlett was pleased to welcome Marketplace participants to the Montego Bay Convention Centre next spring. Noting Jamaica had much to offer – not only about the country’s tourism assets but also lessons in resilience. In addition, the critical need to recover quickly and to thrive after crises.

Showcase Caribbean Tourism Sector’s Resilience

Bartlett, a key architect and co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which tracks disruptions to mitigate and manage their effects, asserted: “At Caribbean Travel Marketplace, we can show the world how the Caribbean tourism sector’s resilience has made our destination secure and safe for locals and visitors alike.” He added: “It is quite fitting to have Jamaica host this premier regional event as we continue on our path to growth. This event will add greatly to our tourism suppliers and buyers and ultimately create strong partnerships moving forward. It will also provide multi destination opportunities for participants who may want to have different experiences over the period.”

Showcasing Jamaica

“This prestigious event offers an important platform to showcase the rich offerings and experiences of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region,” said Robin Russell, President of the JHTA, who added that while the travel industry can look forward to productive meetings during their stay, they will also experience the extraordinary hospitality and warmth for which Jamaica is known.

Caribbean Travel Forum & Awards

Madden-Greig also hinted that Marketplace 42 will offer some new elements that will enhance the overall experience, similar to the enormously successful Caribbean Travel Forum & Awards, which is now in its third edition.

The Forum, which will be held on Monday, May 20, ahead of the official start of Marketplace, will feature thought leaders and experts from several destinations and organizations and focus on the tourism business. The event also recognizes excellence across the sector with awards for outstanding individuals and organizations.